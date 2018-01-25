Corroboree to pay respect to ancestors

The Us Mob Balun Ngahriga will perform by the river to pay respect to their ancestors.

The celebration and remembrance of January 26th, "Australia Day", has many different reflections to all people living in this great country of ours.

For some a great timeline of colonisation and new beginnings but for Aboriginal Australians it is a day of great sorrow and despair .

Aboriginal people survived and prospered through many generations on our land for over 60,000 years until 26th of January 1788 when the lives of Aboriginal people changed for ever.

1788 meant for Aboriginal people generations of disposition and denial of land , the destruction of the family structure but throughout the past 240 years one thing that has been very strong and resilient is the Aboriginal culture that can never be taken from Aboriginal people.

Many Aboriginal people do not celebrate Australia Day on the 26th of January, it's not that Aboriginal people do not want to celebrate all the great opportunities this beautiful country offers us it just needs to be on a day that we do not feel so much sorrow.

On January 26th at 6:30pm local Aboriginal dance group Us Mob Balun Ngahriga will be coming together at the big willow tree at the riverbank in front of the Super Clinic to remember and pay respect to our ancestors.

Come share with us join in ceremonial dance where we will kick up the dirt and sing out loud to let them know we haven't forgotten and will continue on the legacy of past, present and future Aboriginal people coming together

All our community is welcome to come along.