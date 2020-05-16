Cosmic Bonus out to bounce back on milestone occasion

GRAFTON greyhounds line up tonight with another very strong 10-event card set down for decision.

Undoubtably the highlight of the night must be that old marvel Cosmic Bonus lining up for start number 140. Drawn box 1 in the Ladbrokes Odds Boost Masters Stakes over 480m, Cosmic Bonus is looking for an amazing win number 68 on tonight’s card. Despite being nearly five and a half years of age, Cosmic Bonus still has that massive will to win.

Winning from every box in his long career Cosmic Bonus has had 21 starts from the red box for 10 wins and his best winning time at Grafton over tonight’s 480m trip is 27.48 which he run just last month.

Throughout his career, Cosmic Bonus has raced in a lot of all the Group One races but his biggest win was way back in October 2018, when he led all the way at Wentworth Park to win the Masters Meteor, collecting a cool $100,000.

Tonight, from this perfect box 1 draw he does look the winner.

Funny thing is his danger looks to be his kennelmate Bad Neighbour, drawn out in box 8 also for Evelyn Harris. Bad Neighbour has been racing most consistently of late without winning but she has broken 30 seconds twice at two of her last three starts when getting beaten by smart performers Burnt Ends and I’m Zarr Rock. Bad Neighbours has not beaten Cosmic Bonus in previous encounters with her kennel mate, but you never know what can happen at that tricky 480m start.

Another very smart performer lines up in Race 6 tonight, The Ladbrokes Multi Builder FFA over 407m. Here we see the Steven Keep-trained Copperhead Rogue certain to start a short price favourite from box 1.

Copperhead Rogue speared out of the tricky box 6 draw last week breaking his first section record and setting a new time of 8.20 for the first mark. He then ran home the second sectional in 14.78 for an overall time of a brilliant 22.98.

This was win number 15 from just 35 starts and together with his quicker 22.89 win to his credit back in December last year. I am sure trainer Keep wished the July carnival was going ahead as Copperhead Rogue would have been one of the favourites to win The Sprinters Cup. Another top-grade event on tonight’s card comes up early in Race 2, The GDSC FFA over 305m. Here we see Ben Ellis little pocket rocket Push Me certain to start favourite even from her tricky box 5 draw.

Last week I got my fingers and my pocket burnt when I backed Thanks Nelly to beat Push Me. How wrong I was with Push Me crossing Thanks Nelly at the first turn and bolting in running the smart time of 17.43. Push Me has gone on for an even quicker winning time of 17.26 back in November. Trainer Ellis has done a fantastic job with Push Me and tonight she could chalk up win number 30. Thanks Nelly drawn in box 3 is her obvious danger again tonight, but how she beats Push Me is another story.

Another good race tonight is Race 3 The Clarence Valley Sheds Stake over 407m. Here I have tipped the Reggie Gardoll trained Oscar Awards to continue his winning way here at Grafton after running a sizzling 22.96 here two weeks back. It takes a very smart dog to break the magical 23 second barrier at Grafton and Oscar Awards is a smart dog winning 10 of his 25 starts. His dangers tonight look to be Bowie Bonus drawn in box 8 and Kooringal Thelly drawn in box 5 but I doubt very much if these two dogs could break 23 seconds if they are to beat Oscar Awards.

Tonight’s first of 10 races begins at 5.47pm and the last is at 8.22pm.