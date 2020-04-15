Menu
Cosmic Bonus runs in the heats of the $100,000 Master Meteor at Wentworth Park.
Greyhounds

COSMIC CANINE: Grafton veteran nearing national record

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
15th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
GREYHOUNDS :With sport on the backburner, greyhound racing has been prominent and Cosmic Bonus is enjoying a spike on the track.

One of the region’s most dominant dogs, the Evelyn Harris-trained runner has been unstoppable in recent weeks, with five wins in a row and just one finish outside the top two for 2020.

Winning his past three races by no less than 3.75 lengths, the five-year-old product of Cosmic Rumble and Dark and Stormy has proven to be a class above the competition in the Northern Rivers region and has also won multiple big-money races up and down the east coast of the country.

One of his most memorable victories came in October 2018, when Cosmic Bonus made history to become the inaugural winner of the $100,000 first prize in the Ladbrokes Master Meteor on Million Dollar Chase night at Wentworth Park.

The dog was already dubbed a veteran at the time, and Whiteman Creek’s Harris said he still had plenty left in him.

With 67 career wins from 137 starts and a whopping 49 per cent win rate, Cosmic Bonus is fast-approaching the national win record and in his current form it only seems a matter of time.

Grafton greyhound racing pundit, Daryl “Albert” Gleeson said it was an incredible feat for the dog to still be performing at such a high level as it got into its more mature years.

“It’s unbelievable what he’s doing. He’s not far off the record and he’s just about to clock $400,000 prizemoney which is huge,” Gleeson said.

“Evelyn is a great trainer and she’s done amazing things with a very talented dog.”

Cosmic Bonus has had a great deal of fortune from all positions in the field but his favourite is not on the fence, but just outside box a to make his trademark dash around the corner.

The shifty runner has recorded an impressive 67 per cent win rate out of box 2 and would start there every race if he could.

Cosmic Bonus will not race in Grafton tonight.

