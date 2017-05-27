Cosmic clashes set for local derby battle

STRUGGLING: It is always a tight tussle when the Yamba Buccaneers meet the Iluka Cossacks in the Clash of the Heads local derby.

RUGBY UNION: It is set to be a clash of the titans when Iluka Cossacks host their cross-river rivals Yamba Buccaneers in the first Clash of the Heads local derbies for 2017 tomorrow afternoon.

Two of the biggest forward packs across the North Coast, it will be a battle of the brothers at Ken Leeson Oval with Cossacks crunchers Blake and Trent Cullen ready to lock horns with Yamba's Walker brothers, Jordan and Joe.

Both sides have a point to prove and with bragging rights on the line, neither forward pack will be willing to give an inch in what is set to be a bruising encounter.

Cossacks have kept the wood over their neighbours in recent seasons and the reigning premiers don't want to change that anytime soon according to veteran forward Peter Duncombe.

"The club is very, very ready for this game,” he said. "With a few of our guys from last year going back to Yamba, our boys won't need any extra motivation to make it a physical clash.

"I think our forward pack is the best in the competition but that is not taking away from the size of theirs but I can't imagine their size will be able to trump ours.”

The Walker-Cullen battle looms as the most exciting on the field with the clashes between the behemoths expected to be heard across the Tasman Sea.

Yamba co-captain Rob Tierney said he is excited to pack down into what will be the most competitive scrum for the season.

With Yamba rolling off the back of a record 69-8 win over Kyogle Cockies last weekend the sizeable Brit said the side is confident of their chance in the derby.

"The boys have been talking about this game since the start of the season so you can definitely get a feel for it from the lads,” he said. "We have got the skill and the ability, now it is just about showing up on the day.”

For the workhorse Brit who only moved to Yamba eight months ago, this season has been a strong return to the football pitch after four years out of the game.

"Coming back into the game this year I was hoping to play only 10-20 minutes off the bench,” he laughed. "But that wasn't to be they have made me co-captain and I am loving it.

"I am 33 now and have played rugby for the better part of 20 years so it is an easy enough transition into the leadership role for me.”

GAME DAY: Iluka Cossacks v Yamba Buccaneers at Ken Leeson Oval, Iluka today at 2pm.