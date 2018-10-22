Cosmic master secures major bonus

BOX ONE: Cosmic Bonus powers across the finish line to take out the $100,000 Ladbrokes Master Meteor on Million Dollar Chase night.

GREYHOUNDS: Whiteman Creek greyhound trainer Evelyn Harris cried tears of joy as talented veteran Cosmic Bonus crossed the finish line on Saturday.

A sprinter that had already scaled the heights of greyhound racing, Cosmic Bonus made history to become the inaugural winner of the $100,000 first prize in the Ladbrokes Master Meteor on Million Dollar Chase night at Wentworth Park.

It was way back on March 18 last year when Cosmic Bonus set his best time at the Glebe circuit of 29.65s.

He chose Saturday night, more than 18 months later, and at the age of three years and 10 months, to better it.

Leading from box rise, Cosmic Bonus refused to be run down and had a length and half to spare on the line, stopping the clock at 29.63s.

After the win, his trainer was speechless, fighting to put her emotions into words.

"It's just a really good feeling,” Harris said. "He's such a beautiful dog and he deserves every bit of this.

"Honestly, he's the best dog in the world to train. I'm just so proud of him.

"He's a good boy he is, and he's still got plenty left in him. We have got dogs at home over five-years-old still racing.”

The Masters series is a way of catering for older dogs so they can continue their careers a lot longer. This series was for Masters greyhounds over the age of 45 months with a minimum of 40 starts.

Second in the race went to Springcreek Bill, with Blabba Mouth a half length away third.

The win took Cosmic Bonus's record to 36 wins and 18 placings from 76 starts, and his career earnings to just a tick under $300,000.

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club president John Corrigan, who watched on from the grandstand at Wentworth Park, said it was a defining moment for Grafton racing.

"The beauty of it is he was born and bred in Grafton,” Corrigan said. "It just goes to prove that you don't have to be a big time city trainer to get results in big races.

"He is probably the best dog in the Northern Rivers since we had a dog called Pretty Short in the 1980s. (Cosmic Bonus) has been a warhorse, and has earned every accolade we can give him.

"I couldn't be happier with the result. It was just something special to witness, and the roar of the crowd was unbelievable. It was the best crowd I have seen at Wentworth Park.”

Most of the crowd was in to see the ultra-rich final of the Ladbrokes + Greyhound Racing NSW Million Dollar Chase, taken out by NSW challenger Mystic Skies for trainer Peter Lagogiane.

"A lot of the sceptics said it was going south of the border,” Corrigan said. "But the NSW fighters stood up when it counted most.”

Mystic Riot flew out of box 7 to be a clear leader at the first turn, before he dug deep to stop the clock in 29.67 seconds with Jamella Jet three-quarters-of-a-length back in second. Sky Wave was two-and-a-half lengths back in third.