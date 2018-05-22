Cossack run riot over Yamba

OFF AND AWAY: Shaquil Roberts makes a break for the Iluka Cossacks during their win over the Yamba Buccaneers.

RUGBY UNION: Iluka Cossacks have earned bragging rights over their cross-river rivals after their 27-17 win over the Yamba Buccaneers on Saturday.

Cossacks number eight Nathan Callister said while his side went into the half-time break behind on the scoreboard, he never doubted they were out of the annual Clash of the Heads derby.

"Yamba were probably on top at half time, but they had a lot of possession in the first half and we were really lacking quality ball, so I thought if we started to play smarter and respect the ball and Yamba a bit more and stop giving away silly penalties, we would be a chance,” he said.

"It was a good competitive game and both sides played well, but it wasn't until we started to control the contest and respect the ball and cut out the penalties that we were able to get on top of them, and when possession started to even out in the second half we were able to come away with it.

"It was a competitive game, and it could have gone either way. When we started to even the possession out and get some field passion, whoever takes advantage of that wins the game and we did that better on the weekend.

"There were a couple of times Yamba were close to the line but our defence was strong and held them out, it was a good win.

"Across the board I couldn't really fault anyone, besides a few ill disciplined penalties the effort was there.

"Toddom (Smith) has been one of our best players all year, and had really been leading the way from the front.”

With Iluka fielding an almost full-strength team against Yamba, Callister said the team should gain some confidence in the President's Cup competition.

"The win showed what we can do when the team turns up, and we've now got some momentum we take against Evans Head this weekend, who are undefeated so far,” Callister said.

"Hopefully, everyone comes to training and we can move forward when we take on Evans. This weekend we were as close to our full-strength squad we've been all year, and we showed we've got the talent to push forward in this competition. Yamba had only lost one game before Saturday, so it'd be good to take on some of the other teams up the ladder.

"The win does give us confidence that we can take on and compete against the top teams.”

The Clash of the Heads match also saw the debut of the Iluka Cossacks' new playing strip.

Featuring designs drawn by local Bundjalung elder Joe Walker, club president Joe Lee said the club was proud to be able to earn a win in their first game wearing the new jerseys.

"Joe did a presentation and handed the jerseys out before the game, which was nice,” Lee said.

"A couple of the guys earlier in the year decided to try and get new jerseys and they asked Joe if he'd be interested in designing them, and he said he'd be happy to.

"It means a lot to us, we've got a strong indigenous contingent at the club and to show a bit of respect back like this is important, and we really appreciate Joe's work.”