HANDY RUN: Iluka Cossacks in their 17-7 win over Tenterfield.
Rugby League

Cossacks hit their stride at perfect time

TIM JARRETT
by
10th Jul 2019 12:43 AM
RUGBY UNION: A 10-point victory over Tenterfield has put the Lower Clarence side into fourth spot.

The Iluka Cossacks won a hard-fought 17-7 home victory over the Tenterfield Bumblebees on Saturday which capped off a handy run of three wins to boost the club's finals chances.

"It was a good win, we were still out a few players but we came out on top,” club president Matt Lee said.

"Tenterfield are a good team. They are one of the top teams.”

It was a big turnaround for Iluka who were convincingly beaten 43-17 last time, something which Lee put down to the long travel involved and represents a change in fortunes for the side who had struggled with injuries earlier in the season.

Lee said the side had been boosted by the mid-season recruitment of Nathan Callister and Shaun Laurie who had brought with them much-needed experience

"Shaun Laurie had a blinder, he was fantastic. And Nathan Callister has been making a big difference,” he said.

"We are really pushing for the finals now with more guys coming back, and we will give it a good go,” Lee said.

The Cossacks have timed their run perfectly, with the three wins ensuring they leapfrogged Tenterfield to sit in the coveted fourth finals spot, which coach Glenn Ayres put down to the team refocusing.

"We have gone back to what we know best and that is playing proper rugby.” He said.

That good form coupled with more reinforcements for the game against second-placed Evans River Killer Whales meant the team were high on confidence leading into the business end of the season.

"We have been looking forward to this game for a few weeks, if we can get over them and then Kyogle it will sure up fourth spot,” he said.

"As long as we get out full squad we are quietly confident we can knock them over. It's just a matter of getting everyone there and ready to go.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

