Cossacks overcome Kyogle in forward "slug-fest"

TRY: Iluka Cossacks' Shaun Laurie crosses the line in their win against Kyogle.

RUGBY UNION: It may not have been a polished performance from the Iluka Cossacks at their first home game of the year, but it was enough to overcome Kyogle 24-0 in their Presidents Cup clash on the weekend.

Cossacks coach Tony Wiseman said he has set his side the goal of defending their home ground this season.

"We are going to do our best to win all of our home games, and we got off to a good start," he said.

"It was a hard fought game with both teams a bit scrappy, but it's early in the season. We've probably got half a team of new faces this year compared to last year, so it's going to take a while to settle down."

Wiseman said with both sides struggling to get momentum, the game became dominated by the two forward packs.

"We were very loose with the ball in the backline and our execution was poor," he said.

"There were a lot of passes going to ground, and it just turned into a scrappy forwards game with a lot of technical penalties against both teams.

"Our two representative forwards Shaun Laurie and Dalton Shaw both got picked recently to play in the Country Championships and they both had strong games. Our front row was the best on the day, and Isaiah Martin and Thomas Vesper-Smith were great."

This week Iluka hit the road to take on Murwillumbah, which Wiseman said will test his side's strength.

"They haven't been beaten yet, they got over Yamba a couple of weeks ago so we want to go up there and see if we can go one better than Yamba," he said.

"Murwillumbah are naturally a strong team at home, so we will have to improve on this week if we are going to beat them."

While it's still early in the Far North Coast Rugby Union season, Wiseman said he was confident the team could defend their premiership.

"We've got a fair bit of work ahead of us but we've got the basis of a team that can defend our title," he said.

"Our aim this year is to make the semi-finals first and go from there, but hopefully by then we will be in a good position."