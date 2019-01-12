Menu
Hervey Bay ED nurses generic 2018
Cost of nursing diploma to drop by thousands

by Jack Evans
12th Jan 2019 11:25 AM | Updated: 13th Jan 2019 8:12 AM
GOVERNMENT subsidies into nursing diplomas means it has never been a better time to study nursing in Central Queensland.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Peter Heilbuth of CQUniversity had noticed the reductions in the cost of the Diploma of Nursing and said there is no better time to study nursing.

Mr Heilbuth said the subsidies had arisen perfectly in conjunction with a heightened demand for health care providers - especially nurses.

"At regional, state and national levels, there is a major and growing demand for a wide range of health professionals across Australia," he said.

"Government data, including from the department of jobs and small business, shows we need a growing wave of new nurses, health and aged care workers over the next five years.

Mr Heilbuth said that new government subsidies would see the cost of a Diploma of Nursing drop by a few thousand dollars.

Prospective nursing students may now be eligible for a subsidised diploma for $10,800 with concessions against the unsubsidised fee of $19,800.

Mr Heilbuth also reminds those considering Diploma of Nursing that further government assistance is available.

"Eligible students can also use the Commonwealth Government's VET Student Loans program to assist in paying for the course," he said.

A Diploma of Nursing offers graduates the opportunity to work as an enrolled nurse and is a stepping-stone to further tertiary study.

CQUniversity is encouraging prospective students to join a CQU careers expo on January 23 which runs across Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay Campus.

Diplomas of Nursing are delivered both by distance and internally in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

