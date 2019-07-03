Cost to council to increase over polls: IPART

Returning officer Lisa Stout draws a name from the ballot box at the ballot draw for the 2016 Clarence Valley Council election.

A CHANGE to the way local government pays for electoral services could slug local government with a 62 per cent increase in costs for elections.

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal has sought feedback from NSW councils to a proposal to change what councils pay for electoral services for local government elections.

Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons said it was disappointing to see local government being asked to pick up another cost from the state.

He said the council paid around $250,000 for the 2016 election.

"This seems like a substantial increase for the council if we choose to use the electoral commission for the 2020 election,” Cr Simmons said.

In its draft report IPART has recommended a $2.6 million (4.5 per cent) reduction to the NSW Electoral Commission's proposed costs to provide its election services for the 2020 local government election services.

The savings would result from:

Reducing the electoral commission's operating costs for local government elections by $8.8million (or 15.6 per cent), to $47.7million, compared to the $56.5 million it proposed.

Adding $6.2million of capital expenditure and overheads required to run local government elections, which were not included in the NSWEC's proposal.

Cr Simmons said Clarence Valley Council has used the commission's services for as long as he could remember.

"The scenario they've created for this reform is not one that I think we could support,” he said.

"As well as the 62 per cent increase in costs, there seems to be other implied costs in this report.”

Cr Simmons said release of the draft report and the July 19 deadline for reply made it nearly impossible for council to take it to a meeting.

"Perhaps we could take it to a councillor workshop and draft a response from there,” he said.

He was also unsure what alternatives the council has.

"I know some councils choose to use private providers for electoral services, but I'm not sure what they are or how available they are for us.”

IPART chair Dr Paul Paterson said IPART has recommended that for the 2020 elections, councils, rather than NSW taxpayers, pay the full efficient costs of the election services they receive.

IPART's draft report and recommendations are available at ipart.nsw.gov.au.

A public forum was held yesterday and submissions in response to the draft report would be accepted until July 19.

Final recommendations will be made to the Minister for Local Government by August 30.