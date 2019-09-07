Costa thrills kids and adults during Yamba visit

THE excitement was palpable at the Yamba Community Garden on Saturday morning when the children dressed as gnomes spotted their gardening hero arrive.

Known as Costa the Garden Gnome from the hit series Get Grubby TV, Costa Georgiadis was mobbed by his young adoring fans from the moment he got out of the car and set foot in the garden.

It wasn't long before his fans were clucking like chickens, and standing still like garden gnomes, but they were also learning valuable lessons about composting, mulching, pollination and all manner of things they could find in their gardens at home.

Organiser for the event, Gina Lopez, said it was a thrill to have a strong crowd of kids, parents and grandparents to the garden for the visit by the host of ABC's Gardening Australia and Silver Logie winner.

"I think the adults use Costa as an excuse to come here and take part in the fun," she said.

"I hope the day will make people more aware of the gardens, get people a bit more connect to the planet and gain a better understanding of what the community can do to reduce our impact on the earth and live a better life."