Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Costa the Garden Gnome has a gnome competition
Environment

Costa thrills kids and adults during Yamba visit

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Sep 2019 5:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE excitement was palpable at the Yamba Community Garden on Saturday morning when the children dressed as gnomes spotted their gardening hero arrive.

Known as Costa the Garden Gnome from the hit series Get Grubby TV, Costa Georgiadis was mobbed by his young adoring fans from the moment he got out of the car and set foot in the garden.

It wasn't long before his fans were clucking like chickens, and standing still like garden gnomes, but they were also learning valuable lessons about composting, mulching, pollination and all manner of things they could find in their gardens at home.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Organiser for the event, Gina Lopez, said it was a thrill to have a strong crowd of kids, parents and grandparents to the garden for the visit by the host of ABC's Gardening Australia and Silver Logie winner.

"I think the adults use Costa as an excuse to come here and take part in the fun," she said.

"I hope the day will make people more aware of the gardens, get people a bit more connect to the planet and gain a better understanding of what the community can do to reduce our impact on the earth and live a better life."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
costa georgiadis get grubby tv gina lopez yamba community garden
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    TOO LATE TO LEAVE: Tyringham, Dundarrabin in line of fire

    TOO LATE TO LEAVE: Tyringham, Dundarrabin in line of fire

    News THE Rural Fire Service has issued an emergency warning for a 52,000ha fire burning out of control south of Grafton

    UPDATE: Fire crews battle out-of-control fire near Tyndale

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fire crews battle out-of-control fire near Tyndale

    News Rural Fire Service crews work to contain the 146ha blaze

    JUNIOR HOCKEY: Three grand final thrillers for junior girls

    premium_icon JUNIOR HOCKEY: Three grand final thrillers for junior girls

    Hockey Grafton's junior girls delivered with three breath taking finals.

    LIVE COVERAGE: AFL North Coast Grand Final Day 2019

    premium_icon LIVE COVERAGE: AFL North Coast Grand Final Day 2019

    News LIVE coverage of all the AFL North Coast senior Grand Finals.