Costco hints at opening date for long-awaited warehouse

How is the Costco development looking?

How is the Costco development looking?

AFTER months of delays Costco is expected to finally reveal the highly anticipated opening date of its new Bundamba warehouse.

Costco is preparing to announce next week the opening date of its long-awaited retail warehouse.

While Costco is remaining tight-lipped, according to the company's Google profile the store will open in April.

A spokeswoman said the date was expected to be revealed next week.

Last month the QT revealed the first photos of inside the warehouse.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Images reveal towering shelving, an open floorplan and 24 fuel bowsers.

With little stock inside the warehouse and contractors finishing the 825-space carpark, the sheer size of the 13,750 sqm facility is magnified.

The American retail giant has remained quiet about its development schedule since delaying the November opening of the warehouse.

The $50 million construction project will create about 90 jobs and on completion, Costco will employ about 280 full-time and part-time workers when doors open.

There will be car parking for 825 vehicles and a Costco service station for traffic visiting Citiswich and along the adjoining Ipswich Motorway, Cunningham and Warrego highways.

Work started on the site in November 2017 and already the massive warehouse has taken shape and signs have been added to the building and the nearby petrol station.

It is expected the petrol station will open before the warehouse.

The fuel station is expected to drive down prices across the area when it opens.

A membership office has been set up on Gliderway St at Bundamba and is open from 8am-4pm.

Costco offers two types of membership: Business, worth $55 and Gold Star, worth $60.