Costly battle to clean filthy water

BROWNED OFF: Clarenza resident Don Scott checks out the water quality coming from the town water supply at his property yesterday. Tim Howard

CLARENZA resident Don Scott has waged a costly battle against poor quality water since moving into his home at Merton Mews seven years ago.

Yesterday morning his temper finally snapped when he opened a filter on the filtration system he has installed at his property which he said is the only way he can have water he is confident he can drink.

"When I poured the water from the filter into the glass, it was brown and there were solid particles floating in it,” Mr Scott said.

He contacted the water supply provider, Clarence Valley Council, which immediately dispatched a crew to the area to check out the problem.

"The crew were here this morning and they flushed out the pipes,” Mr Scott said.

But he was able to show The Daily Examiner later that day it had not stopped the problem.

At about 4.30pm Mr Scott removed the cover from the first of the double filters outside his house and poured dark brown water into a bottle.

"This is what would be coming out of our taps if we didn't have the filter system,” he said.

The system includes a twin filter external system and another filter on the kitchen sink, which provides drinking water to the house.

"That's the only way I would ever drink the water here,” he said.

But the battle to supply clean water is costly. The filters on the outside of the house have to be changed every few weeks at more than $100 a time.

"I had the filtration system installed at Wollongong and brought it up here with me,” he said.

Mr Scott has a theory that the location of Merton Mews as a cul-de-sac in the water supply system is creating the problem.

"Ever since we've been here our neighbours have said we have bad water,” he said.

He said the small number of houses serviced could also add to the problem.

"I know the council is out here every couple of months flushing the pipes,” he said.

The Clarence Valley Council did not supply a comment by deadline.