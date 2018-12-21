Cotten aims to pack more punch

Grafton boxer Zac Cotten heads to Sydney tonight in an effort to avenge his last start TKO loss.

BOXING: Grafton boxer Zac Cotten will aim to avenge his last outing in the ring when he steps between the ropes in Sydney's west tonight.

Cotten, who had to sit out a one month suspension following his second round TKO loss in November, said he felt better than ever leading into his fight against Humzah Khalid in Punchbowl tonight. It will be Cotten's third professional fight of his career, with the fighter still searching for his first win.

"I do have a bit to make up for after my last fight, I would have liked it to go the distance, but that is boxing sometimes,” Cotten said. "I took a few lessons from that loss. I know I have to keep my head moving a bit more, and work hard to avoid getting punched.”

It seems like a simple assessment, but one that is much harder to put into action, with Cotten working overtime on the bag at home in preparation.

"I have been putting in about five rounds on the bag most days and add to that my gym work through the week, it has been a big preparation,” he said.

Cotten will also drop a weight class for the fight with Khalid willing to come up to light heavyweight for the bout.

"It's meant I have had to drop 4.5kg over the past week but I feel great,” he said. "I think this could be my optimum fighting weight moving forward.”

Coming up against a lighter opponent means Cotten will be at a disadvantage in terms of speed, but he is hoping to use his power to overcome the deficit. "I will just take his body early in the fight, slow him down to more my speed and then go to work,” he said.

