Cotten brothers chase glory to establish pro careers

Zac and Ryan Cotten get ready for their first professional boxing bout this weekend. Adam Hourigan

BOXING: Grafton boxing brothers Zac and Ryan Cotten will step between the ropes tonight as they aim to continue a strong start to their careers as professional pugilists.

Ryan, who is coming off a second- round knock-out win against Dylan Saunders in Melbourne last month, will aim to keep his momentum when he squares off against Bondi's Pablo Correa.

Meanwhile Zac will chase his first professional win when he meets Sydney's Casey Caswell, who is returning to the ring for the first time in a year.

Zac is coming off a tough drawn contest at the Clash on the Clarence fight night in September, when his fight was stopped in the second round due to excessive bleeding from a gash on his head.

But he said that would be far from the case tonight as he aimed to pick up an early win at Club Punchbowl.

"I am just going to try and walk through this fight as cleanly as possible,” he said.

"This guy has not gone past the second round, finishing both of his fights early, so if it can go the distance, I think the stamina advantage is on my side.”

Zac is also being considered for a professional bout on the undercard of the Mundine-Horn supershow at Suncorp Stadium later this month, which will be in the back of his mind.

"At the moment I am trying not to focus on it. I have (Casey) in front of me right now and that is my first port of call,” he said.

"Of course it is always going to be in the back of my mind, it is going to be huge, that's why I need to ensure I don't pick up any sort of injury in this bout at Punchbowl.”

Zac has studied his opponent and knows he needs to watch out for a killer overhand right which has stopped Caswell's first two professional fights.

"He loves setting blokes up with the jab before dropping that right hand out of nowhere,” he said.

"I just need to make sure I pay attention to what his right hand is doing. At the same time I can't get too caught up on that. I have plenty of time in this fight, but I just want to keep the pressure on him and not let him wind up for the big shot.”

Meanwhile Ryan is quietly confident as he eyes off his second straight win against Correa. The younger of the two brothers had a baptism of fire in his professional debut against Greek warrior Nektarios Stathis when the pair went the distance at Grafton.

The pro/am fight night is being organised by Paul Nasari at Neutral Corner Promotions in Sydney.