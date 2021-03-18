Cotten brothers go down swinging in title fights

Boxing brothers Zac and Ryan Cotten went down in their NSW state titles in Bankstown on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The chance to be a pair of NSW titleholders will have to wait after boxing brothers Zac and Ryan Cotten came up short in their title fights over the weekend.

Ryan, fighting in a rematch against Mirko Pizzi for the NSW Junior Middleweight title, was stopped in the eighth round, while Zac was defeated in the seventh round by Michael Van Nim Wegen and relinquished the NSW Cruiserweight title.

“It wasn’t our night, we got beat by better fighters,” Zac said.

“We both got stuck in and gave it our all, but that’s boxing. All it takes is one good punch to end a fight, and we both took our fights right down to the wire.

“It is disappointing, we had trained and prepared well, but sometimes it’s just not enough and we came up against really good fighters.”

Zac said both he and Ryan learnt a lot from their bouts, and would be back hard at training for their next opportunity to step into the ring.

“I picked up a few things I did wrong from the first time I went back and watched the fight,” he said.

“I went in too early and was eating too many upper cuts, and I picked that up straight away so the challenge now is to learn from that and not make the same mistakes next time.”

Zac said he was planning on dropping down into a lighter weight division, and his next fight could be as soon as two months away.

“We both will now stay fit and stay ready so when we get the call we will be right to go,” he said.