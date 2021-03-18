Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Boxing brothers Zac and Ryan Cotten went down in their NSW state titles in Bankstown on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Boxing brothers Zac and Ryan Cotten went down in their NSW state titles in Bankstown on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Boxing

Cotten brothers go down swinging in title fights

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
18th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The chance to be a pair of NSW titleholders will have to wait after boxing brothers Zac and Ryan Cotten came up short in their title fights over the weekend.

Ryan, fighting in a rematch against Mirko Pizzi for the NSW Junior Middleweight title, was stopped in the eighth round, while Zac was defeated in the seventh round by Michael Van Nim Wegen and relinquished the NSW Cruiserweight title.

“It wasn’t our night, we got beat by better fighters,” Zac said.

“We both got stuck in and gave it our all, but that’s boxing. All it takes is one good punch to end a fight, and we both took our fights right down to the wire.

“It is disappointing, we had trained and prepared well, but sometimes it’s just not enough and we came up against really good fighters.”

Zac said both he and Ryan learnt a lot from their bouts, and would be back hard at training for their next opportunity to step into the ring.

“I picked up a few things I did wrong from the first time I went back and watched the fight,” he said.

“I went in too early and was eating too many upper cuts, and I picked that up straight away so the challenge now is to learn from that and not make the same mistakes next time.”

Zac said he was planning on dropping down into a lighter weight division, and his next fight could be as soon as two months away.

“We both will now stay fit and stay ready so when we get the call we will be right to go,” he said.

boxing cotten brothers ryan cotten zac cotten
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest business liquidations in Clarence Valley

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Clarence Valley

        Business Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.

        • 18th Mar 2021 3:38 PM
        Changes to your Daily Examiner app experience

        Changes to your Daily Examiner app experience

        News Daily Examiner moving to a new home for better digital experience

        • 18th Mar 2021 3:31 PM
        WATCH: Drivers venture into flood waters to save minutes

        Premium Content WATCH: Drivers venture into flood waters to save minutes

        News Watch as a stream of cars, including a taxi, ignore warnings and run the gauntlet...

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice