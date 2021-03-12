Cotten brothers ready to fight for NSW titles

Zac and Ryan Cotten will both be looking to return from Sydney this weekend as NSW state title holders.

NSW boxing titles will go on the line this weekend, with Ryan and Zac Cotten both stepping into the ring at Bankstown City Paceway chasing the chance to be sibling belt holders.

Ryan is set to rematch Mirko Pizzi for the NSW Junior Middleweight title, while current NSW Cruiserweight champion Zac will defend his belt against challenger Michael Van Nim Wegen on Saturday night.

This will be the first fight for both brothers since December last year, and Ryan said he was excited to have the chance to join Zac as a state titleholder after getting the better of Pizzi in their last bout.

“About a week after the fight (Pizzi) sent me a message on Instagram asking if I’d give him a rematch, so I sent a message to my manager and said that if they wanted a rematch they’d need to put something up to make it worth my while, which was when the NSW title got put on the line,” Ryan said.

“Pizzi didn’t take it too well that I beat him last time, but I’m confident I can do it again.”

Boxing brothers Zac and Ryan Cotten with supporter Nick Dixon from Grafton.

Ryan said after months of lockdown, his December bout was marked with some ill-discipline that he will look to tighten up this time around.

“I will definitely be a better fighter from our last bout. I was a bit too keen to get in the ring and was reaching forward and rushing too much,” he said.

“This time around I have been working on my patience and my timing. I expect a different sort of fight this time around.

“After watching the video and seeing what his corner was trying to get him to do I’ve been working off that for this fight. The preparations have been good so I’m ready to go.”

After claiming the NSW Cruiserweight title in December, Zac said he was in no mood to relinquish the belt.

“I’ve only had my name next to it for one fight, I don’t want to have to hand it over, I want to keep my name on it,” he said.

Zac and Ryan Cotten with sponsors at Anytime Fitness Grafton.

Despite claiming the title, Zac said things could have gone very differently in his last fight in December

“My last fight was stopped in the seventh round but it could have very easily been lost in the first,” he said.

“I got rattled, I’m not going to lie, and I was a bit reckless, coming out with some wild swinging and I got collected. After that I came out in the second round and tried to stay behind my jabs and work from there.”

Zac said he has learnt his lesson and will look to be a more controlled fighter on Saturday night.

“I want to set the pace from the start so that my opponent has to keep up with me,” he said.

“He hasn’t fought in two years but no-one forgets how to box so I will need to be in control and I’m confident I can do that.”

Ryan said the chance for the two brothers to be state titleholders was exciting.

“It’d be awesome for the both of us to bring home belts, we haven’t done that since we were amateurs,” he said.

“It would be really good for the town, and we really want to bring a fight back here soon to give our strong support group a chance to see us.”

Boxing brothers Zac and Ryan Cotten will contest NSW state titles in Bankstown on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Zac said it was a goal of theirs to bring a bout to their hometown.

“Whenever we’re out training we have people coming up to us wishing us well and asking when there’s going to be a fight in Grafton,” he said.

“It would be good for the town to see. It’s a goal of ours but at the moment it’s just a matter of waiting to see what can happen but if the opportunity is there that’d be great.”