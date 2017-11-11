Cotten fights at crease for Coutts

FIGHTING FIT: Coutts Crossing batsman Ryan Cotten will take to the crease this weekend to fight for victory against Brothers.

FIGHTING FIT: Coutts Crossing batsman Ryan Cotten will take to the crease this weekend to fight for victory against Brothers. Debrah Novak

CRCA CRICKET: Fresh off his recall into the Clarence River Cricket Association representative side for its clash against Nambucca Valley next weekend, Coutts Crossing batsman Ryan Cotten will be aiming to repay selectors' faith when he resumes at the crease for his club side today.

A noted boxer, Cotten will have a fight on his hands as he resumes alongside young up and comer Nick Lawson (3) at Ellem Oval with Coutts Crossing at 3-47 chasing 251 for first innings victory against Brothers.

With a young line-up of batsmen to come, Cotten knows he will need to step up with the willow.

"At the end of the day everything is gettable as long as everyone contributes with the bat," he said.

"It is less than three runs an over if we bat the whole day which is an easy target. We just need to put our heads down and really protect our wickets."

Cotten has only just returned to the Coutts line-up after he was cleared to play by doctors following surgery on his knee at the end of August.

While there might have been a few moments where he was unsure it would hold up in the field, Cotten said he was feeling on top of the world.

"It was my second knee operation and it has healed up really nicely," he said.

"I am feeling heaps good at the moment. It was a really long off-season and I have only had two hits in the nets so far this year but I am very excited to get out there.

"I got off the mark off the last ball last week so that really helps as well."

Coutts Crossing was looking in real trouble when opener Justin Inskip was removed cheaply early on but a fight back from in-form captain Nick Wood (32) has put the side in a much better position going into the second day of the clash.

But they will have to contest with a red hot Brothers bowling attack piloted by the Weatherstone brothers, Jack and Billy.

Brothers spinner Andy Kinnane is also coming off a strong showing in night cricket midweek and will pose a threat as the day grows long at Ellem Oval.

In other action GDSC Easts have a tough task ahead of them as they resume at 2-42 chasing 300 at McKittrick Park.

At Harwood Oval Westlawn will be fighting tooth and nail to chase down 290 against a hungry Harwood pace attack.