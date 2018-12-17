Cotten, McKee combine to steer Coutts home

Coutts batsman Ryan Cotten during the CRCA Premier League cricket match between Coutts Crossing and Tucabia at Small Park, Ulmarra on Saturday, 25th February, 2017.

CRICKET: An unbeaten 80-run stand between Ryan Cotten (43*) and Matt McKee (37*) delivered an unlikely six-wicket win for Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing and has ensured the side stays within striking distance of the GDSC Premier League as teams head into the mid-season break.

The pair worked off the foundation laid by a classy half-century by Lewis Chevalley (62) as Coutts made short work of GDSC Easts' 9-204.

Cotten and McKee joined forces shortly after the drinks break at Lower Fisher Park, and pounced on anything short and wide as they batted through the latter overs.

The pair only gave a half-chance when McKee smashed a ball straight back at Easts veteran Gary Connor (0 for 29 off 5) in what would have been a spectacular catch.

Aiden Treddinich (2 for 33 off 8) was the pick of the Easts attack alongside his captain and opening seamer Sam John (1 for 43 off 8).

Earlier in the day it had been a bludgeoning innings from Easts opener Brad Knight (81) who made Coutts pay for some costly errors in the field after he was given several lives early in his innings.

Coutts legspinner Andrew McLachlan (4 for 45 off 8) was the pick of the bowlers for his side along with Chevalley (2 for 40 off 8) who opened the bowling at Lower Fisher Park.

COUTTS CROSSING V GDSC EASTS

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Umpires: Bruce Baxter

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

B Knight c & b Chevalley 81

SJ John b Chevalley 2

H Cameron lbw b McLachlan 33

T Paul b Cotten 0

R Gillett b McLachlan 2

J Martin b McLachlan 15

G Connor b Ensby 3

A Tredinnich c Cotten b McLachlan 22

T Petterson lbw b Woods 12

B Palmer not out 9

A Wills not out 8

Extras (b 2, lb 2, w 13, nb 0) 17

NINE wickets for 204

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-14(SJ John) 2-96(H Cameron) 3-98(R Gillett) 4-99(T Paul) 5-122(J Martin) 6-128(G Connor) 7-169(B Knight) 8-170(A Tredinnich) 9-193(T Petterson)

Bowling: LR Chevalley 8-1-40-2(3w), H Woods 8-0-31-1(5w), R Cotten 8-1-38-1(2w), D Ensby 8-0-47-1(2w), A McLachlan 8-0-44-4(1w)

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

A McLachlan b B Palmer 24

B Rankin b A Treddinich 18

LR Chevalley c J Martin b S John 62 10

N O'Connell b A Treddinich 7

R Cotten not out 43

MR McKee not out 37

Extras (b 3, lb 2, w 11, nb 2) 18

FOUR wickets for 209

Overs: 34.2

FoW: 1-37(A McLachlan) 2-93(B Rankin) 3-111(N O'Connell) 4-129(LR Chevalley)

Bowling: SJ John 8-0-43-1(2nb, 5w), R Gillett 3.2-0-33-0(3w), A Wills 1-0-15-0(1w), A Tredinnich 8-0-33-2, B Palmer 8-0-39-1, G Connor 5-0-29-0(1w), H Cameron 1-0-12-0