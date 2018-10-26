Cotten ready to 'go to work' in Melbourne ring

Grafton boxer Ryan Cotten dodges out of the way of Nekatrious Stathis' flying right hand during their professional fight at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Grafton boxer Ryan Cotten dodges out of the way of Nekatrious Stathis' flying right hand during their professional fight at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton

BOXING: Grafton fighter Ryan Cotten has walked a long road to become a professional boxer, and that road is only about to get longer - 1500km longer to be exact.

The pugilist will step through the ropes in foreign teritory tonight as he takes on challenger Daniel Saunders in Melbourne in what will be his second professional bout.

Cotten missed out on a win in his first pro fight last month, when he fought to a judges draw against Greek soldier Nektarious Stathis. But according to his trainer, Dean Cribb, that record is about to be righted.

"He has got a lot of heart, and he is putting it all on the line in a foreign city,” Cribb said. "I have so much faith in him. He has been killing it in the gym, he has been thumping the bags every day this week.”

Cotten trains under Cribb, and alongside brother and fellow professional fighter Zac, at the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club on Prince St.

The fighter took the opportunity in Melbourne on short notice in an attempt to continue his development in the ring. But it was almost put on ice last week when he suffered third degree burns to his leg.

"That was last week, and I gave him the opportunity to step away from the fight, but he has too much heart,” Cribb said.

"We have put a lot of work into preparing for this and the first fight he had last month was great for his learning. He hasn't been lacking the mongrel, but its about channeling that into his ring work.”

Cribb and Cotten flew out of Coffs Harbour yesterday in time for weigh in last night, and will fly back tomorrow morning following the fight.

"We're like a pair of FIFO workers,” Cribb said. "We fly in, Ryan goes to work in the ring, and then we fly out. That ring is his office, and he is ready to go to work.”