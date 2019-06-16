Cougars enjoying Division 1 challenge despite loss

FOOTBALL: Coutts Crossing Cougars are relishing the added difficulty of the inaugural Mens Division 1 competition this season despite a tough 4-1 loss to league leaders Bellingen FC at Wajad Park on Saturday.

The Cougars were excited at the prospect of joining teams from the South in a more challenging adjoined competition and half way through the season they are sitting in third place.

Before the merge, the Cougars finished minor premiers and final winners of the Mens 2nd Division North competition last year but when the idea came into fruition the country side saw it as an offer they couldn't refuse.

Club captain Mitch Henwood reflecting on the first half of the season that has Coutts Crossing challenging the top sides with two wins in six games.

"It's our first year of playing teams from the Southern competitions and it's a new test for us off the back of the premiership last year,” Henwood said.

"It's a really good stepping stone for us, we've been up there challenging our opponents in every game we've played really well.”

"There are some really positive signs of improvement from the squad and we're only going to get better as the competition goes on.”

The Cougars' last game against the top side had them finish in a respectable 1-1 draw but a 4-1 scoreline on Saturday didn't do the home side justice after really challenging Bellingen.

"It was our biggest test of the season so far, we knew what we were up against and they play a really good brand of football so it was always going to be a tough game,” he said.

IMPACT MAN: James Hough was troubling against Bellingen. Mitchell Keenan

The Cougars got off to a strong start really challenging their opponents with some good ball movement up the middle of the park.

Key forward James Hough looked dangerous as he looked to penetrate the high Bellingen back line but the goalkeeper was often quick off his line to intervene.

Bellingen have been a changed side this year after finishing bottom of the Division 2 South competition last year but they currently sit undefeated on top of the new Division 1 table.

"I thought we were in it for the first 30 minutes but once we conceded that first goal I think the heads were dropped a little bit, including my own and we paid the consequences giving up another cheap goal before half time,” Henwood said.

"Second half we got one back which was good but they just ground out the game and held us off in the end.”

"We've got to take our hats off to Bellingen today and put stronger performance next week.”

"We're looking forward to more challenges ahead, hopefully we can only get better and just build on what we know.”