Cougars frustrated with deflating division 1 competition

LOSING NUMBERS: Daniel Usher kicks the ball for Coutts Crossing against the Nambucca Strikers at Coutts Crossing on Saturday in a slowly shrinking Division 1 competition.

LOSING NUMBERS: Daniel Usher kicks the ball for Coutts Crossing against the Nambucca Strikers at Coutts Crossing on Saturday in a slowly shrinking Division 1 competition. Mitchell Keenan

FOOTBALL: The Coutts Crossing Cougars have endured a mixed season in the first year of the North Coast Football division 1 format but instability within the experimental competition has lead to frustration in the Cougars camp.

Coutts Crossing midfielder Mitch Harwood expressed his concern over the feasibility of the league after two teams dropped out in the opening rounds earlier this year.

"Unfortunately we started the competition with six teams and now that's dropped down to four. It's a bit of a shame really,” Harwood said.

"Six teams at the start is probably borderline, you wouldn't want any less than that and then it dropped down to five and then four. Four teams just isn't enough, every fourth week you're playing the same team again and that gets pretty frustrating.”

Enjoying the added challenge, Harwood and his Cougars have welcomed the step up in difficulty but would happily welcome a larger pool of teams if there was a possibility to do so.

"We like our competition but we want to face more of it so some more teams would be better,” he said.

With just three rounds left before the finals series, Harwood was hoping that North Coast Football would be looking into finding a solution for the deflating competition.

"I'm not sure about the format for next season, whether that's going to change to compensate for the lack of teams or not but hopefully it does and they work something out,” he said.

"The more teams the better. It just makes it more exciting to have the added competition.”

The Cougars next host the league leading Bellingen Football Club on home turf in what should be a tough match for Coutts Crossing on Saturday.