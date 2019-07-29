Cougars snap out of mid-season slump to close points gap

FINDING THEIR FEET: Trent Sullivan controls the ball for Coutts Crossing against the Nambucca Strikers in Division 1 football at Coutts Crossing on Saturday.

FINDING THEIR FEET: Trent Sullivan controls the ball for Coutts Crossing against the Nambucca Strikers in Division 1 football at Coutts Crossing on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

FOOTBALL: The Coutts Crossing Cougars have had a mixed bag of results in the men's division1 competition this year but two wins in two weeks has helped them out of a mid-year rut.

The Cougars hosted the Nambucca Strikers on Saturday and took advantage of their short-staffed opponents to come away 4-0 winners. Midfielder Mitch Harwood was pleased with the result.

"We had a bit of a mid-season slump over the last few weeks, we just weren't finding our feet and we were struggling for confidence,” Harwood said.

"Last week we got back with a good win and to back it up this week was a good feeling.

"It was a bit disappointing to go up against them with 10 men because they're really good competition but we can't help that.”

The Cougars took shape early and found their way through to open the floodgates with goals to James Crighton, Lachlan Ellward and James Hough for a 3-0 lead at the half.

"I thought we started the game really well, once we scored our first goal we clicked into gear and a couple more to put the game away early,” Harwood said.

"The second half was a bit lacklustre, not much happening and not a whole lot of energy but we still managed to keep a clean sheet which is important moving on to Bellingen next week,” he said.

"We just need to focus on our push towards the finals and finding our form at the right time.”