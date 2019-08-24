Could a bigger airport open up opportunities for producers?

AGRICULTURE has been the lifeblood of the Clarence Valley throughout its history and is one of the biggest contributors to the local economy.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing make up 25 per cent of registered businesses in the Clarence Valley and employ more than 1000 people, with the area performing well above the state average.

It will come as a surprise to few that the two biggest sectors driving the industry are cattle (rearing and processing) and sugar cane and while the Cane Growers Association has been around for generations, it has only been in the last few years that a new organisation, Clarence Valley Food Inc, has been helping to push the industry into new markets.

CVFI vice-president Geoff Jones said the group came together over a shared concern about the agriculture industry throughout the Valley and where it was headed.

"We felt it was a bit of a forgotten area,” he said.

The fourth-generation beef producer was passionate about growing the industry and said there was an opportunity for the sector to tap into a growing market of consumers who wanted to source wholesome produce from a reputable local producer.

"I think the timing is right, it is not just us recognising it - people are looking for it and they are questioning things,” he said.

"They want to know where their food comes from and what happens to it.”

Mr Jones gave the examples of places such as Bellingen and parts of the Northern Rivers as areas that had leveraged their strong agriculture industry to grow a local market that not only helped producers boost sales but ensured the produce stayed in the community.

Enabling consumers to source food directly from producers would help boost the "circular economy” - an economic concept that aimed to eliminate waste by reusing, re-manufacturing and recycling products rather than one that encouraged excess waste.

"Some of our produce was going out (of the area) and coming back into the market here, which doesn't make sense,” he said.

"At the end of the day the people growing the food will get a better price and this can help create sustainability in the industry.

"We want to create that sustainability in the industry for new and older farmers.”

The Yamba Farmers' Market is one initiative that has gained ground in showcasing local produce and is fostering links not only between producers and individual consumers but producers and local businesses too.

The success of events such as Gate to Plate and the Regional Masters Expo also show there is a thirst for local produce and building on that can help give certainty to producers to build their brands to grow in other markets.

Coming off the back of meeting key stakeholders from local, state and federal governments, the organisation is thinking big and putting forward its agenda.

"We wanted them all together around the table to share what we have done and where we want to go,” Mr Jones said.

Growing the market within the immediate area is not the only way forward and Mr Jones sees the CVFI as a vehicle to push new "horizontal alliances” and introduce local producers into markets they may not have had access to in the past.

Key to such endeavours will be investment in freight - in particular the airport - which can link the region with other key hubs, such as Wellcamp in Toowoomba.

"We could get affordable freight out of here and into an export market - direct produce straight into Wellcamp, who are flying into Asia,” Mr Jones said.

Wellcamp Airport is the country's first privately funded airport, which opened in 2013, and is now flying produce directly into Hong Kong. The airport is a perfect example of big-picture thinking leading to action and getting results.

"The key is if your heart is there, go ahead and do it, don't wait for someone else to do it,” Mr Jones said.

"We have the ideas and we see some great opportunities.”