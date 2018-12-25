Could Christmas Day be even luckier for you?

Could these be your lucky Lotto numbers?

IT'S not just the presents under the tree that are waiting to be unwrapped on Christmas Day, with a massive $10 million Oz Lotto jackpot also up for grabs.

After two weeks of jackpotting, the Oz Lotto division one prize pool has climbed to $10 million, attracting the interest of those dreaming of starting 2019 as a multi-millionaire.

For those looking to make Christmas Day especially merry and bright, the Lott has revealed Oz Lotto's 'hot' and 'cold' winning numbers.

Fittingly, the number 25 - along with 33, 19 and 40 - are among the most frequently drawn Oz Lotto winning numbers since 2005.

Meanwhile, 10, 42, 24 and 30 are the numbers that haven't appeared as often during the same period.

The Lott spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer said there had been 22 division one winners in Oz Lotto so far in 2018 who had collected more than $271.23 million in division one prize money.

"Could we see some more people join the list of Oz Lotto multi-millionaires tomorrow night?” he said.

"Imagine how winning that $10 million division one prize might add extra sparkle to your Christmas Day! It also has the potential to completely transform your plans for 2019 and beyond.

"Now that we've revealed the most frequently and infrequently drawn winning numbers, the big question for wannabe Oz Lotto millionaires is: do you feel like it will be a 'hot' or 'cold' Christmas this year?”

"The last time we had a $10 million Oz Lotto winner was last month when a Melbourne construction worker in his 20s discovered his win while on a smoko break. The shock of the win literally floored the man, before he declared he was walking off the job immediately to go and celebrate.”

The $10 million Oz Lotto draw 1297 will take place on December 25.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 179 so far this financial year.

In the 12 months to June 30, 18 Oz Lotto division one winning entries across the Lott's jurisdictions won more than $237 million. During this time, the biggest individual division one Oz Lotto win was a $30 million prize won by a down-to-earth Hervey Bay dad.

There are more chances to win big this week with Thursday's Powerball offering a $30 million, while this weekend is Saturday Lotto's $30 Million Megadraw - the biggest Saturday Lotto event of the year.

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $32.92 million for draw 1184, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $2.19 million for draw 10263.

Tickets can be purchased at any licensed lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.