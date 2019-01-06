Menu
Could eating a hot cross bun and driving get you arrested?

Alexia Purcell
by
6th Jan 2019 8:25 PM

A TRUCKIE is warning others to be careful before they eat a hot cross bun and drive.

In a video posted on Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls Inc. Facebook page, co-founder Heather Jones demonstrates how one bite of a hot cross bun can allegedly impact your blood alcohol level using a breathalyzer.

Holding a hot cross bun on a paper plate in one hand and the breathalyzer in the other, Ms Jones says: "So, this morning we found out something interesting for all you guys and girls that are going to eat hot cross buns for breakfast or for smoko.

"If you're driving a truck be really careful. 

"I'm going to blow and show you something."

Ms Jones then blows into the breathalyzer returning a result of 0.000 BAC.

"Zeros. One mouthful of a hot cross bun..."

She takes a bite of the Easter treat and after chewing and swallowing, uses the breathalyzer again.

Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls Inc. Facebook page, co-founder Heather Jones
Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls Inc. Facebook page, co-founder Heather Jones Pilbara Heavy Haulage Girls Inc. | Facebook

It returns a reading of 0.018 BAC.

"So, be really careful this Easter," Ms Jones says.

The video has gone viral with 1.6 million views, 58,500 shares and 9,100 comments.

Some of the commenters pointed out other foods can have this effect while others called the results "bollocks".

The WA Police Force's Media Unit was contacted for comment.

