31°
News

Could hydro renewal throw lifeline to Nymboida?

Tim Howard
| 28th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
The Nymboida Power station.
The Nymboida Power station.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS THE Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull talks up the possibility of a Snowy Mountains Scheme 2.0, to add more hydro-electricity to the grid, a former mayor points out we already have it here.

Mayor from 2008 to 2016 Richie Williamson said the historic Nymboida Hydro-Electric Power Station has sat idle on the banks of Goolang Creek since early 2013.

Cr Williamson was Clarence Valley mayor when station owner Essential Energy pulled the plug on it in 2013.

The decision came after floodwaters caused a bulkhead containing pipes taking water from the Nymboida River to the powerhouse to fail, unleashing a torrent in Goolang Creek which damaged the power station.

Cr Williamson said it was a disgrace the station had sat idle for nearly four years.

"It could be up and operational if there was the political will for it to happen," he said.

"In my view with the current debate on green power generation, it's madness to have it sitting there with the pipes capped."

Cr Williamson agreed with critics who said the five-megawatt capacity of the station was small, but said there were ways around this.

"I've been told power production at the station can be switched on and off quickly," he said.

"Nymboida could be left turned off when demand for electricity was low and switched on when demand was high.

"By selling to the grid during periods of high demand, when prices were at their peak, I have been told, could be extremely profitable."

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis also wanted the station working again.

"I think there would be some significant cost getting the water to the power station," Mr Gulaptis said.

"But if there was a way of getting it working, I would love to see it happen."

Essential Energy has not changed its tune since the State Government's break-up of the electricity network put it into the electricity distribution business.

A spokeswoman said: "Essential Energy has no plans to reopen the Nymboida Hydro-Electric Power Station given the age of the infrastructure, associated operating costs and the plant's ineligibility for green pricing and Renewable Energy Certificates.

"In early 2015, Essential Energy commenced negotiations with Clarence Valley Council to explore transferring ownership of the Nymboida water licences and assets associated with water supply for the cities

of Grafton and Coffs Harbour.

The spokeswoman said a Heads of Agreement was signed by Mr Gulaptis, on April 17, 2015, and by the-then council general manager Scott Greensill, on June 29, 2015, and negotiations around the agreement were ongoing.

She said organisations wanting to generate electricity from the power station would need to jump significant hurdles.

"The equipment within the Nymboida Hydro- Electric Power station -

built in the mid-1920s - remains in situ and has been placed in a state of preservation.

"A significant capital investment would be required to restore the hydro generation operations of the plant which were intermittent, due to seasonal water availability, prior to the severe localised flooding event of February 23, 2013.

"If water supply was re-established to the station, at least two new turbine/generator units would be required, along with associated water manifolding, as the current manifolding and the existing turbines are both beyond their serviceable engineering lives."

Grafton Daily Examiner
Test piles going in for Harwood Bridge

Test piles going in for Harwood Bridge

The new crossing of the river at Harwood is getting closer, with tests going in for the supports.

Step-father placed on two-year bond

court

Vioent abuse leads to sentence in local court.

Could hydro renewal throw lifeline to Nymboida?

The Nymboida Power station.

Could the PM's hydro plans throw Nymboida power station a lifeline?

VIDEO: Police speak on South Grafton toddler's death

TRAGIC: The scene of the accident in South Grafton where a three-year-old was injured and later died in hospital.

Three-year-old girl dies after accident in South Grafton

Local Partners

TREE COLUMN: Trees trace history

It's important to provdie for our tree future, while being aware of the past

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news

WOMEN RECOGNISED: CWA Maclean branch and guests celebrate International Women's Day

All that's going on in our Valley

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

IN THEIR competition to get rained on the most today, TV reporters are battling fierce winds - and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 On Site 1:30pm...

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Prime Main Street Shop and Large Residence For Sale

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Maclean’s popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 2 storey, 3 bedroom...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as “Secret Hollow” offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Peaceful Living Among the Trees

76 Stockyard Creek Road, Copmanhurst 2460

House 4 2 4 $369,000

76 Stockyard Creek Road is a gorgeous offering nestled just outside of the picturesque village of Copmanhurst. Our owners are relocating and are proud to present...

SOLD BY LEE JOHNS

2/22 Heron court, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $315,000

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk from the local shopping and medical centres, this immaculately presented lowset duplex is one that is sure to tick all...

Neat, Sweet and Complete

1/4 Toona Place, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $325,000

This modern brick and tile home conveniently located and low in maintenance making it the perfect retirement or investment property. The interior has been air...

Super Convenient

32 Gumnut Road, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $350,000

This brick and tile torrens title freestanding home has been lovingly maintained in very good condition and is ideally located, low in maintenance and packed with...

Premium Property Premium Location

2 Queen Lane, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 2 Auction

Situated on Iluka bay this immaculately kept home offers forest framed water views across the bay and Clarence River. A convenient, short walk to cafes, shops and...

Lot 84 - 791.7 m2 - Columbus Estate Townsend

Lot 84 Aberdeen Place, Townsend 2463

Residential Land Agents Comment: Lot 84 - 791.7 m2. Great block in the cul ... $149,000

Agents Comment: Lot 84 - 791.7 m2. Great block in the cul de sac, good size near 800 m2 and has that desired Northern rear aspect. The shape is appealing for those...

Easy Living With River Views

1 Merton Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 Under...

This special property is located on the hill with commanding views across a picturesque conservation area to the beautiful Clarence River in the background. The...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Projects drive market growth in Clarence Valley

IN DEMAND: Yamba emerged as a top performer in houses and units in the latest real estate figures.

Influx of jobs to region bodes well for real estate

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!