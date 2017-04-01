Could the Clarence levee system be topped

CLOSE CALL: An image of the Clarence River coming perilously close to the Prince Street levee wall in the floods of 2013.

A LEVEE fails, floodwater rushes into the city, inundating shops, houses and factories in minutes.

Tragically for Lismore it is the new reality. For the towns of Grafton, Maclean and Yamba it's the stuff of their nightmares.

As people woke to read and hear of the overnight flooding of our northern neighbour, the next thought was "could it happen here?”

In 1996, former Clarence Valley mayor and radio 2GF reporter Richie Williamson and colleague Steve Hawkins were reporting on the flood from the partially constructed levee at South Grafton, near Heber St.

"I remember it well,” Mr Williamson said.

"The levee was under construction and it just couldn't handle the force of the water. It was unbelievable. We were on air at the time and what we saw radiated onto our broadcast.”

He said the sound of the water roaring into the South Grafton common would stay in his mind forever.

"The force of it was tremendous. It lifted the tarmac off the crossroad and dropped it down beside the roadway,” he said.

For Clarence/Nambucca SES unit controller Caroline Ortel the frightening fact is the region has only experienced 1-25 year floods to date.

"There's bigger floods to come,” she said. "You can be sure of that. In 2013 we had the biggest volume of water we've ever measured in the river and it came over the top of the levee at a couple of places.”

The Clarence should have confidence in its 108km of levee system says the man heavily involved in its planning and construction, former Clarence River County Council general manager Ian Dinham.

Now the president of Floodplain Management Australia, Mr Dinham said there had been a lot of computer modelling done of the Clarence River's levee system since 2000. He said the history of floods in Grafton encouraged the community and all levels of government to prepare for bigger floods.

"The Lismore levee was only built to deal with a 1-10 year flood, Mr Dinham said. "The Clarence is around 1-33 years.”