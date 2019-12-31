COULD you be an accidental dumper?

As families swap out items from last Christmas with this year’s haul, people are being urged to think hard about their donations before leaving them in or beside a charity bin.

New research from the Environment Protection Authority showed in NSW alone it costs charities $7.3 million a year to dispose of items left outside charity bins or those of poor quality.

The research by the EPA showed 50 per cent of people who left items didn’t realise they often ended up in landfill and EPA executive director water operations Carmen Dwyer said the ‘accidental dumper’ problem could be fixed.

“Leaving items outside means they can be damaged by vandals or the weather and illegally dumped goods burden charities with the disposal costs,” she said.

“These people that think they are doing the right thing by leaving their quality unwanted items outside a store or beside a full charity bin need to know that charities still want those items — they just want them in good condition.

“It’s never OK to leave goods outside charity bins or shops on the pavement. If the bin is full, don’t leave your goods.”

Ursula Tunks from Mend and Make Do in Grafton said although they were grateful to people for many of the donations, there needed to be a “complete paradigm shift” away from a throwaway culture.

“It is a broader issue, it is not so much the dumping but the amount of stuff people buy that they don’t need,” she said.

“What happened to holding on to what your kids need.”

Ms Tunks said it was sometimes “infuriating” just how much worthless and broken junk was left, pushing the cost of disposal on to the charitable organisations.

Not only were people bringing in broken items, but soiled and torn clothing.

“The least people can do is organise the donations so they are clean,” she said.

“We had a couple pull up with over 30 bags of clothes and only one bag was clean.

“They had looked us in the face and said it was good. It’s disrespectful.”

The National Association of Charitable Recycling Organisations CEO Omer Soker said there was a “huge amount of goodwill out there” but people needed to ensure “donations count and don’t end up damaged and in landfill.”

“Dumped items cost charities millions to clean up. If we stop accidental dumping, charities will benefit immediately,” he said.

“Please donate responsibly: if it’s not good enough to donate to friends and family, it’s most likely not good enough for charity.”

For Ms Tunks, taking the time to “be more thoughtful” when it came to what people were both buying and getting rid of was important.

“Just be a bit more considerate, don’t over indulge in spending,” she said.

“If you can’t see how it will be recycled or if you wouldn’t give it to someone in your family don’t dump in an op shop,” she said.