Could you be the next Grafton Showgirl?

RUNNING for over 50 years, the Grafton Showgirl competition is here again and organisers are calling for entrants.

The winner of the is given the opportunity to represent Clarence in the regional event and Grafton Show board member, Leone Roberts, was keen to see more young women get involved.

"We would like to see some young ladies put themselves forward to participate and represent the Clarence,” Ms Roberts said.

"It is a really good experience for them, being able to develop that confidence in themselves and being able to present themselves in public.”

Ms Roberts was no stranger to the event as both her daughter and granddaughter had participated before.

"My granddaughter was actually the junior showgirl in 2016 and it was agreat experience for her.” She said.

Women aged between 18 and 24 can enter the senior competition and girls aged between 14 and 17 are eligible to enter as a junior.

Entrants will be required to attend an official meet and greet before the show and judging will occur on the 27th of April at the Flame Tree

Cafe.

Applications are available from the Hope Chest, 57 Prince Street Grafton and organisers are encouraging local women who are involved in the community to apply.

"Part of the criteria these days is that entrants be involved in their local community,” said Ms Roberts.

"It could involve a lot of different things, volunteering, being involved with a sporting club, fund-raising a whole range.”

On the Royal Agricultural Society website, the Showgirl competition is described as playing a key role in the overall development of rural youth within this country and had come a long way since the first event in 1962 in Sydney.

The successful Grafton Showgirl will represent Clarence Pastoral & Agricultural Society at the Zone 1 Final, and if successful, will contest the NSW State level of The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl Competition.