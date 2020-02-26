Could you be the next Maclean showgirl?

NICOLE Cowling won the junior zone showgirl title and the Maclean senior showgirl title in 2017, and now she’s looking for more people to take up the role.

The Maclean Show Society are calling for local girls aged 14-17 for the junior showgirl competition and ladies aged 18-24 for the senior showgirl competition.

Ms Cowling said the showgirl competition is filled with endless benefits and support with the winners going onto compete in local zone competitions and seniors having the opportunity to go onto Sydney.

“To be able to be part of and represent the show and get involved is just great,” she said after her win.

The showgirl competition encourages young women to get involved in agriculture and promotes personal development and local/regional community service opportunities.

All entrants gain interview skills, etiquette and enjoy a day at the show experiencing another side to it all.

A meet and greet information session will be held at Maclean show grounds in the Jim Thompson Pavilion on Saturday, March 14 at 2pm where all who are interested are encouraged to attend.

If you know anyone that is community minded, loves the Lower Clarence wants to grow as a young woman get in touch with Ms Cowling on 0438 170 595 and encourage them to attend the information session.