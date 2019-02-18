COUNCIL: 5 things on council's agenda this week

A GPS 'shortcut' has directed highway traffic on to Centenary Drive, Clarenza, causing congestion at the northern intersection.

Would you like to vote for mayor?

A notice of motion before a Clarence Valley Council committee this week will consider whether voters will be given the chance to directly vote for mayor.

Currently, the mayor is elected by councillors every two years, and to change the method requires the approval of electors at a constitutional reference.

The notice of motion said that it is not the intent to increase the number of councillors from the current nine, and that cases both for and against the proposed changes be adopted for the information of voters.

Boulevards of trees for the Jacaranda City

To help further establish Grafton's claim for being the Jacaranda City, a motion has been put forward to investigate the planting of jacaranda trees to create four jacaranda boulevards.

It is suggested that the following roads be investigated:

Current Pacific Highway - north and south of the intersection of Charles St and Pacific Highway Ryan St, South Grafton - Bent St to Rogan Bridge Rd Armidale Rd - from the intersection of Maxwell Ave to Brickworks Lane intersection Summerland Way - end of current plantings to Clarence Way Intersection

Traffic concerns for Centenary Dr

A notice of motion before Clarence Valley Council's Corporate, Governance and Works Committee proposes contact to Roads and Maritime Services before Easter to stop motorists using Centenary Dr as a short cut.

"I've had representations from residents in the Clarenza area informing me of the increased risk for them as local residents and very long traffic queues on the southern entry point off the highway onto Centenary Drive," Cr Williamson's motion states.

Future development of See Park

See Park in Grafton is frequently used for weddings and events, which is why Cr Arthur Lysaught has proposed that Council seek community input in order to develop a plan for future development which will enhance this park.

"See Park is currently a very well used park and hosts many weddings and wedding photographs. To ensure that this park is retained as one of the premier parks in Grafton there needs to be future development to provide, but not limited to, formalised car parking, areas of the park that have specific plant species which creates alternate spaces and photographic opportunities, updated and more accessible facilities and better connection to and with the water body," the motion states.

Management and operation of Glenreah pool

Council has received a proposal for the management and operation of the Glenreagh Pool from the Glenreagh Progress Association.

The Glenreagh pool contract concludes on June 30, 2019 with no options for extension. The Glenreagh Progress Association met with Council officers and presented a proposal for the ongoing management of the pool and discussions will continue based on the proposal with further information sought from the group.