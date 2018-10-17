Council about to turn on Wivenhoe Dam pipeline

SWITCHED ON: Toowoomba Regional Council have turned on the pipeline linking Wivenhoe Dam to Toowoomba's water supply.

SWITCHED ON: Toowoomba Regional Council have turned on the pipeline linking Wivenhoe Dam to Toowoomba's water supply. Contributed

MORE than nine years after it was built, a pipeline linking Wivenhoe Dam to Toowoomba's water supply is about to be switched on.

The 38km pipeline connected to Cressbrook Dam, which was first built in 2010 at a cost of $187 million, will be turned on this morning.

"This is about stability in water supply," Mayor Paul Antonio said.

"It connects us to one of the state's best water supplies.

"This (Wivenhoe) is our fourth dam really."

Cr Antonio said many factors were taken into account before activation, including when it was found rainfall in dam catchments was insufficient to maintain supply to meet the region's needs.

He said it was also time to look at further strategies to ensure better water supply in the future for the region.

"This is not only about water supply but water usage, and now is the time," he said.

"I've just sent a message to the mayors of the Southern Downs and Western Downs to make them aware of the journey that we are on and I want them to be a part of it too."

Work on the Wivenhoe to Cressbrook Dam pipeline in October 2008. Contributed

Cr Antonio said it was imperative that as the region grew that more water supply stability was found.

"You know, if you were looking at somewhere to settle on greenspace today you'd hardly put it on the top of a mountain," he said.

"But when they built Toowoomba, they did build it near water - on a swamp.

"But we've got to look at securing water supply now."

The pump and pipeline, which will be turned on this morning, is owned and maintained by Toowoomba Regional Council as part of its water network.