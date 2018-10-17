Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SWITCHED ON: Toowoomba Regional Council have turned on the pipeline linking Wivenhoe Dam to Toowoomba's water supply.
SWITCHED ON: Toowoomba Regional Council have turned on the pipeline linking Wivenhoe Dam to Toowoomba's water supply. Contributed
News

Council about to turn on Wivenhoe Dam pipeline

Peter Hardwick
by
1st Apr 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than nine years after it was built, a pipeline linking Wivenhoe Dam to Toowoomba's water supply is about to be switched on.

The 38km pipeline connected to Cressbrook Dam, which was first built in 2010 at a cost of $187 million, will be turned on this morning.

"This is about stability in water supply," Mayor Paul Antonio said.

"It connects us to one of the state's best water supplies.

"This (Wivenhoe) is our fourth dam really."

Cr Antonio said many factors were taken into account before activation, including when it was found rainfall in dam catchments was insufficient to maintain supply to meet the region's needs.

He said it was also time to look at further strategies to ensure better water supply in the future for the region.

"This is not only about water supply but water usage, and now is the time," he said.

"I've just sent a message to the mayors of the Southern Downs and Western Downs to make them aware of the journey that we are on and I want them to be a part of it too."

Work on the Wivenhoe to Cressbrook Dam pipeline in October 2008.
Work on the Wivenhoe to Cressbrook Dam pipeline in October 2008. Contributed

Cr Antonio said it was imperative that as the region grew that more water supply stability was found.

"You know, if you were looking at somewhere to settle on greenspace today you'd hardly put it on the top of a mountain," he said.

"But when they built Toowoomba, they did build it near water - on a swamp.

"But we've got to look at securing water supply now."

The pump and pipeline, which will be turned on this morning, is owned and maintained by Toowoomba Regional Council as part of its water network.

More Stories

cressbrook dam toowoomba regional council wivenhoe dam wivenhoe pipeline
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Quest to name new playground equipment for Jaca Park

    Quest to name new playground equipment for Jaca Park

    Council News Clarence Valley nautical theme chosen as residents asked to vote for name of key piece of playground equipment in new park.

    Eyes in the sky are coming to Grafton

    premium_icon Eyes in the sky are coming to Grafton

    News Cafe owner lauds chamber for community safety push

    • 1st Apr 2019 7:00 AM
    Aussie extremist complains jail is too hard

    Aussie extremist complains jail is too hard

    Crime Jail is too much for the man accused of killing 50 people

    TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on highway

    TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on highway

    News Those heading north or south will be affected

    • 1st Apr 2019 7:11 AM