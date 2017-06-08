Council are watching popular dump sites

Clarence Valley Council have provided sample images of new surveillance cameras that rangers will be using.

ANYONE considering dumping material illegally within Clarence Valley Council boundaries might like to think again.

Council's rangers are now equipped with surveillance cameras and have been trained in their use, so they will start rolling out the cameras to known trouble spots.

Senior ranger, Tim Brenton, said his team was now much better equipped to tackle illegal dumping and prosecute offenders.

He said funding for the training came from the NSW Environment Protection Authority Waste Less, Recycle More initiative. The course was run by Sydney's report illegal dumping (RID) coordinator, Barry Robson, who has close to 20 years experience in illegal dumping prevention and the use of surveillance cameras as a tool to aid this.

"Rangers were taken through the legal requirements for use of covert surveillance cameras and set up and use techniques of cameras in the field,” Mr Brenton said.

To help council tackle illegal dumping, residents are encouraged to report offences through the Environmental Protection Authority's online reporting system RID Online - https://ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au/#/home, or phoned directly to council on 02 6643 0200.