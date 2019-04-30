Council audit bill shock for some ratepayers

FOR some Clarence Valley residents there may be an unexpected bill in the mail.

A recent audit of properties by Clarence Valley Council has resulted in some ratepayers reportedly with amounts added to their rates bill for the year.

Corporate and governance director, Laura Black said that for the rating system to be fair and equitable, ratepayers need to pay all applicable rates and charges.

"We have found instances where some charges have not been levied, but until the audit is complete we won't know the number of properties affected or the amount involved," she said.

The audit looks at charges that apply to water, sewer and domestic waste collection, with some bills reportedly adding hundreds of dollars to a ratepayers bill.

Ms Black said that council would not seek back payment for any fees or charges that should have been levied in the past, but will apply those to future instalment notices.

"Council does not issue late fees but can apply interest to annual rates and charges that are not paid by due dates," she said.

"It can also waive interest on an individual basis, with each case determined on merit."

Ms Black said that the aim was for the audit to be completed by the time the 2019/20 rates notices are issued.