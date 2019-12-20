Council backflips on Grafton pool design

THE redevelopment of Grafton Pool may go ahead without a much loved piece of equipment.

The dive pool at Grafton Aquatic Centre could be taken out in any future redevelopment of the site after Clarence Valley Council adopted a different master plan option.

The alternate master plan was adopted after a return on investment analysis which took into account efficiency savings, demographics, industry trends and safety impacts led to council staff recommending the original plan – with the dive pool – be superseded.

The decision marks another chapter in the long running debate.

However, councillors left the door open for a dive pool to be included in option 2 after resolving to seek an estimate on the cost to be brought back to its April meeting.

Cr Richie Williamson said while he accepted the dive pool was well used – albeit “dangerously”, when there was not much else on offer “you will probably use it.”

“When there is a new facility that is no doubt state of the art … doing a belly flop or a bomb off the 4m tower that doesn’t meet standard will be somewhat less of an attraction.

He said by endorsing option two but by seeking a cost for a dive pool, it allowed councillors to make a “very informed decision” on whether or not to proceed with the towers and boards

However Cr Jason Kingsley said it was important to keep the pool because it didn’t matter how many new pools you built, there were no options kids over a certain age in option 2 master plan.

While the plans included plenty of activities for kids including a splash pad, zero-depth water play area and water slides Mr Kingsley said there was “nothing that will fill the void of the dive pool.”

“There is absolutely nothing there for pre-teens or teenagers.”

“What will happen is teenagers will make a nuisance of themselves in the lap pools.

“You could include five other structures but that does not replace the second most used facility in there at the moment.”

The decision marks another chapter in the long running debate and after formally adopting option two, Council will now seek costs for production of a detailed design to be reported back to the April 2020 meeting.

Council also allocated $50,000 to investigate water leaks, carry out short temporary repairs to reduce water loss and for a risk analysis to be conducted on the existing structures.