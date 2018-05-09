Council block owners from repairing river bank

NO work will be undertaken on Riverbank Road in Palmers Island by Clarence Valley Council or property owners following a decision at a committee meeting.

This follows a request from a resident on the road regarding riverbank management last year.

However, with the finding presented at the Corporate Governance and Works meeting noted the dwelling on the property would not be in harm's way for the next 100 years, and alternative access points to the property were possible from Yamba Rd. This meant it was not eligible to be part of the Palmers Island voluntary purchase scheme.

Mayor Jim Simmons was concerned by the decision, which is in line with council policy.

"Why does council have a policy that a property owner on River Rd Palmers Island not be allowed to undertake riverbank maintenance,” he said.

"Why should we say to property owners (they can't do work on their own property)... I don't accept the response. Why do we say property owners can't undertake this if they go through the proper process.”

Cr Karen Toms said she could understand where Mr Simmons was coming from, but in order to change that policy, they would need to discuss it at a later date.

In the meeting documents, it is noted that property owners on the road are able to request to do work to the riverbank at their own expense.

However, in this case, the council papers say this could set an undesirable precedent if council was to complete work on the riverbank in this area as that property owner is the primary beneficiary. If they were to complete work, it would not be in line with their policy.

