The ferry at ferry park which is proposed to be removed.
Council News

COUNCIL BRIEFS: What happened at the council meeting

21st Mar 2018 3:02 PM

Ferry Park cane barge and ferry

COUNCIL will make formal negotiations with interested parties to find a suitable location for the vessels. The barge and ferry, which are local heritage items, will be relocated once council is satisfied or after four months from the date of consent to move the items.

Iluka phone tower

PHONE reception in Iluka will get better after the approval of a DA for a telecommunications tower with mounted panel antennas and associated equipment shelter to be build at the southeastern boundary of Ken Lesson Oval.

Council received six objections to the proposal with the key issue raised being health impacts.

Joint organisation

THE Clarence Valley Council resolved to be part of a smaller joint organisation opposed to one as big as MIDROC, which includes Coffs Harbour City, Bellingen Shire, Nambucca Shire, Kempsey Shire and Port Macquire-Hastings. Instead, the council will establish a joining organisation to cover Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca.

