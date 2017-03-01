Council calls extraordinary meeting over GM's employment contract

THE immediate future of Clarence Valley Council general manager Scott Greensill appears to be in doubt.

Council has called an extraordinary meeting for Friday with one agenda item - General Manager's Employment Contract.

It comes when Mr Greensill is off work, council insisting yesterday he was on sick leave till March 13.

Contacted by The Daily Examiner direct to discuss a slew of rumours about his future, Mr Greensill made it clear he had nothing to say. "Absolutely nothing. No comment," he said before hanging up.

The minutes and business page on the council website has revealed the extraordinary council meeting in Grafton.

It reads: Notice of Extraordinary Meeting - Friday 3 March 2017, 11am, Grafton Chambers. Purpose of meeting: General Manager's Employment Contract.

Since last week's council meeting in Maclean, when a confidential session discussing the general manager's performance agreement went for 40 minutes, rumours have been flying inside and outside the council.

Internal sources say there have been plenty of informal discussion about what is happening, but no statement has been issued.

On social media there have been claims he has cleared his office and has resigned, but the council has not confirmed this.

The official response has been Mr Greensill was on sick leave until March 13.

A council spokesperson said the start of the extraordinary meeting on Friday would be open to the public, but it is almost certain to go into confidential session because the subject relates to Mr Greensill's employment at the council.

The spokesperson said an extraordinary meeting can be called by two or more councillors.

He would not reveal who was behind calling Friday's meeting and what would be on the agenda.

He said at the moment there was one item and the title of the item described what was in it.