Politics

Council calls for local voices on national decisions

Jenna Thompson
by
31st Jul 2020 12:00 PM
Clarence Valley Council has backed a call by Local Government NSW and the Australian Local Government Association to restore local government representation at a national level via the new National Cabinet.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in May the National Cabinet would broaden its reach beyond the COVID-19 pandemic to make decisions across areas previously dealt with by the Council of Australian Governments.

While ALGA had served as the voice of local government since COAG was established in 1992, it is not part of the National Cabinet. 

"At a time when Local Government's knowledge and on-the-ground expertise is vital to bushfire, drought and COVID-19 recovery efforts, it simply makes sense for ALGA to represent local government at the National Cabinet table, " Mayor, Cr Jim Simmons said.

 

"Our local communities are now denied a voice or input into intergovernmental decision-making at the highest level.

"The National Cabinet is also lacking a grassroots view of the impact of decisions on local communities and how these decisions play out differently in rural and remote areas compared to cities. 

"Decisions at National Cabinet will have far-reaching consequences for Australia's future, and they need to be informed by all three tiers of government.

"Getting it right on the ground is a strength that local government brings to the recovery table.

"The Clarence Valley community wants and expects the three tiers of government to work together on issues of fundamental importance to Australia's future.

"Our willingness to work collaboratively with the Australian and NSW Government remains undiminished.

"Working together will secure the best possible economic and social outcomes for the country as the COVID-19 pandemic gives way to broader recovery efforts.

To ensure this, Local Government needs to have a seat at the National Cabinet table". 

clarence valley council jim simmons local government nsw nsw government
Grafton Daily Examiner

