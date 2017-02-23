Council cash boost for cycle classic marketing, spromotion

THIS year's Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic will benefit from an increase in support from local government.

The Clarence Valley Council has voted to give the event on May 13 a sponsorship boost, taking its funding to $8000.

More than half that amount is non-cash provision of services, but the council has boosted its cash input by $300 to $3500.

The increase will allow organisers to improve women's participation, include a social ride the day before the race and boost marketing and promotion.

The council said the event traditionally has provided a boost to the local economy.