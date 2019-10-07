Council channels John Farnham to make water users pay up

Some Clarence Valley households will have notices a lack of water pressure starting last week.

CHANNELING John Farnham circa 1986, council are taking the pressure down on water users with outstanding debts.

The first water flow restrictors were installed last week and - just like the John Farnham classic - take the pressure down on water flow to households with unpaid debts.

Owner occupiers across the Clarence Valley who have ignored repeated reminders to pay their water bills will have noticed decreased water pressure, reducing capacity to shower and run appliances like washing machines.

Clarence Valley Council GM Ashley Lindsay said the measure was all about getting users to make contact with council and gave the example of one resident who had recieved 27 reminder notices but had not yet paid up.

"Ninety-seven percent of water consumer pay on time. It's just the three percent that don't and the message I would like to get across is talk to council if you have problems.

"The most import thing for people who may have trouble paying is to get in contact with us, if we can have a conversation about their circumstances we can help them.”

Mr Lindsay said the measure was already having an affect with one resident some people making contact with council already and one resident paying off their outstanding bill in full.

According to the council policy, after sending out two reminder notices before a water limiter was installed two water meter readers would hand deliver a letter outlining the outstanding debt to the property owner.

Mr Lindsay said the policy would result in less costs for the residents with outstanding bills than if council issued them with legal notices.