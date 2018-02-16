Menu
Council charges man fee to ride motorbike on his own land

Daniel O'Brien will ride in the FMX at Milman on the weekend. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Daniel O'Brien will ride in the FMX at Milman on the weekend. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK281011amoto5
Tim Howard
by

A MOTOCROSS enthusiast who has built a track for private use on his Glenreagh property is likely to continue to pay an annual $800 fee for the privilege.

At Clarence Valley Council's environment, planning and community meeting on Tuesday councillors recommended the council continue charging the owner, Bayden Blanchette, to review a development consent.

In December 2016 the council approved a DA for the track, conditional on a review in 12 months to ensure the owner complied with consent conditions.

Since then the council has received nine complaints from neighbours based on noise, dust and erosion control issues.

The council's director environment planning and community, Des Schroder, said property owners were usually allowed ride motorbikes on the their land, without needing to involve the council.

"If he didn't have mounds or jumps, he wouldn't need to bring in the development control process," Mr Schroder said.

Mr Blanchette's current application seeks to remove the review period and increase the number of days and hours in which the track can be used.

The committee recommended some changes to usage times, but kept the 12-month review period, because of some compliance issues around erosion control measures.

Topics:  clarence valley council editors picks fees motorbike

Grafton Daily Examiner
