COUNCIL CLEAN-UP: When’s it your turn to put out your rubbish?

The first signs of the kerbside cleanup appear on the streets of Grafton. Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.

THE streets will come alive in the Clarence Valley as the long-awaited council kerbside clean-up is back for another year.

Get ready to show the world what you’ve got, and have it taken away, whether by council worker, or neighbour at night.

Cast aside your cooktop, dare to say goodbye to the dishwasher and make those mattresses disappear.

There are a few simple rules to follow, so make sure you read them before you find out when it’s your turn to show off your stack.

Items should be placed on the footpath at the beginning of the relevant week (ie Sunday). This service is not available to businesses or residential premises receiving a commercial waste service.

If you are unclear of the date that you should place your waste on the footpath or require

more information about this service please contact Clarence Valley Council’s on Waste Hotline 1800 335599 or one of their customer service centres on 02 6643 0200.

Do’s and don’ts

This is a ‘bulky’ waste collection, so smaller items will not be collected. Please continue to put these in your red bin.

To recycle E-waste (computers, tvs, printers) please drop off at our resource recovery centre at the regional landfill in South Grafton or at waste transfer stations in Maclean, Iluka or Grafton. Please do not leave these out for the collection or put them in your red bin.

Green waste (tree & shrub prunings, grass clippings) will not be collected, so please continue to use your green bin or take them to the Grafton Regional Landfill or

Waste Transfer Facilities in Maclean, Iluka or Grafton.

Other items that will not be collected include: vehicle tyres, dangerous or hazardous materials (including liquid waste, car batteries, asbestos), industrial or building waste (including paint), concrete, gas bottles.

Fridges will be collected as a separate collection. Ensure latches and locking devices are removed.

The rules

A crew of two staff per truck will operate the collection service so items should be no heavier than what two people can lift.

The volume of waste per household must not exceed 2 cubic metres in volume (one small box trailer) and no item is to be longer than 1.5 metres.

Items are to be left on the footpath where you normally position your wheelie bin, making sure it does not obstruct or endanger pedestrians or traffic.

Council and its contractor reserve the right to refuse the collection of any item.

When’s it your turn?

Week 1: May 4-8

Elland

Coutts Crossing

Blaxland Creek

Nymboida

Waterview Heights

Seelands

Eatonsville

Ramornie

Braunstone

Levenstrath

Lanitza

Kremnos

Glenreagh

Cowper

Ulmarra

Swan Creek

Tucabia

Pillar Valley

Wooli

Minnie Water

Diggers Camp

Bom Bom

Glenugie

Wells Crossing

Halfway Creek

Weeks 2-3: May 11-22

South Grafton

Clarenza

Yamba

Grafton (Villiers Street to Clarence River)

Palmers Island

Angourie

Wooloweyah

Week 4: May 25-29

Grafton (other than Villiers Street

to Clarence River)

Junction Hill

Mountain View

Southgate

Lower Southgate

The Whiteman

The Pinnacles

Copmanhurst

Fineflower

Baryulgil

Malabugilmah

Summerland Way –

to Kyarran Road

Weeks 5-6: June 1-12