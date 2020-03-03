COUNCIL CLEAN-UP: When’s it your turn to put out your rubbish?
THE streets will come alive in the Clarence Valley as the long-awaited council kerbside clean-up is back for another year.
Get ready to show the world what you’ve got, and have it taken away, whether by council worker, or neighbour at night.
Cast aside your cooktop, dare to say goodbye to the dishwasher and make those mattresses disappear.
There are a few simple rules to follow, so make sure you read them before you find out when it’s your turn to show off your stack.
Items should be placed on the footpath at the beginning of the relevant week (ie Sunday). This service is not available to businesses or residential premises receiving a commercial waste service.
If you are unclear of the date that you should place your waste on the footpath or require
more information about this service please contact Clarence Valley Council’s on Waste Hotline 1800 335599 or one of their customer service centres on 02 6643 0200.
Do’s and don’ts
- This is a ‘bulky’ waste collection, so smaller items will not be collected. Please continue to put these in your red bin.
- To recycle E-waste (computers, tvs, printers) please drop off at our resource recovery centre at the regional landfill in South Grafton or at waste transfer stations in Maclean, Iluka or Grafton. Please do not leave these out for the collection or put them in your red bin.
- Green waste (tree & shrub prunings, grass clippings) will not be collected, so please continue to use your green bin or take them to the Grafton Regional Landfill or
Waste Transfer Facilities in Maclean, Iluka or Grafton.
- Other items that will not be collected include: vehicle tyres, dangerous or hazardous materials (including liquid waste, car batteries, asbestos), industrial or building waste (including paint), concrete, gas bottles.
- Fridges will be collected as a separate collection. Ensure latches and locking devices are removed.
The rules
A crew of two staff per truck will operate the collection service so items should be no heavier than what two people can lift.
- The volume of waste per household must not exceed 2 cubic metres in volume (one small box trailer) and no item is to be longer than 1.5 metres.
- Items are to be left on the footpath where you normally position your wheelie bin, making sure it does not obstruct or endanger pedestrians or traffic.
- Council and its contractor reserve the right to refuse the collection of any item.
When’s it your turn?
Week 1: May 4-8
- Elland
- Coutts Crossing
- Blaxland Creek
- Nymboida
- Waterview Heights
- Seelands
- Eatonsville
- Ramornie
- Braunstone
- Levenstrath
- Lanitza
- Kremnos
- Glenreagh
- Cowper
- Ulmarra
- Swan Creek
- Tucabia
- Pillar Valley
- Wooli
- Minnie Water
- Diggers Camp
- Bom Bom
- Glenugie
- Wells Crossing
- Halfway Creek
Weeks 2-3: May 11-22
- South Grafton
- Clarenza
- Yamba
- Grafton (Villiers Street to Clarence River)
- Palmers Island
- Angourie
- Wooloweyah
Week 4: May 25-29
- Grafton (other than Villiers Street
to Clarence River)
- Junction Hill
- Mountain View
- Southgate
- Lower Southgate
- The Whiteman
- The Pinnacles
- Copmanhurst
- Fineflower
- Baryulgil
- Malabugilmah
- Summerland Way –
to Kyarran Road
Weeks 5-6: June 1-12
- Maclean
- Lawrence (Pringles Way)
- Townsend
- Gulmarrad
- Brooms Head
- South Arm
- James Creek
- Woodford Island
- Brushgrove
- Tyndale
- Harwood
- Chatsworth
- Iluka
- Woody Head
- Ashby
- Woombah
- Tullymorgan
- Warregah