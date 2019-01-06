Menu
ON THE BEACH: A four-wheel drive vehicle on Brooms Head beach after Clarence Valley Council installed a gate to restrict access.
Council News

Council, cops check on 4WDs on beach

Jarrard Potter
by
6th Jan 2019 2:39 PM
FOLLOWING the installation of boom gates to restrict vehicle access to Brooms Head and Wooli beaches, Clarence Valley Council has confirmed it has received complaints of four-wheel drives driving on the beaches, despite the restrictions.

Clarence Valley Council environment, planning and community director, Des Schroder, said council had received three requests about vehicles on Brooms Head beach since the start of the holiday season.

"On Sunday a resident told council there was a vehicle on the beach and the occupants had damaged a sign that had been erected advising of the new beach access restrictions,” he said.

"Police were notified and officers went to investigate.

"The same resident advised of a second incidence of a four-wheel drive vehicle on the beach.

"We've had one further inquiry about two wind-powered vehicles on the beach. That caller made some suggestions about modifying the wording on the sign and we will consider that suggestion.

"These have been fairly isolated incidents. Generally the new policy seems to be working quite well.”

Council confirmed permit holders won't have access to the affected beaches until June, with only essential service vehicles, boat launching vehicles and emergency services allowed access.

brooms head beach clarence valley council cvc wooli beach
Grafton Daily Examiner

