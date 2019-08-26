Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton's Dylan Beneke drives in for a lay-up during the Frigid Air Sunshine Conference third round clash between Grafton Vikings and Ballina Breakers at the Grafton Sports Centre.
Grafton's Dylan Beneke drives in for a lay-up during the Frigid Air Sunshine Conference third round clash between Grafton Vikings and Ballina Breakers at the Grafton Sports Centre. Matthew Elkerton
Council News

Council could pick up $67,000 tab at sports centre

Tim Howard
by
26th Aug 2019 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAITING for the PCYC to take control at the Grafton Sports Centre could cost the Clarence Valley Council $67,000 to keep the centre operating.

Tomorrow's council meeting will vote on a recommendation from the planning, environment and community committee to spend the money to cover the operations of the sports centre ahead of the hand over to PCYC.

The council had the option of halting activities at the centre and waiting for the handover to the PCYC, scheduled for May next year.

The PCYC is scheduled to begin $4million worth of work on the centre next month, but most of this work will be in the administrative areas of the site, leaving the basketball courts free to be used.

With 16 organisations with regular bookings at the centre, the council feared closure for construction period would result in a negative public reaction.

The PCYC has told the council it cannot take over administration at the site because its regulations required the presence of a police officer on site while the centre was open.

clarence valley council grafton sports centre pcyc grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Prosecutors drop charge on eve of trial date

    premium_icon Prosecutors drop charge on eve of trial date

    Crime DUE to appear in Grafton District Court accused of causing grievous bodily harm, prosecutors withdrew the charge against a South Grafton man

    • 26th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    IN COURT: 62 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 62 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, August 26

    Aged care home expansion recommended after delay

    premium_icon Aged care home expansion recommended after delay

    Council News Developer reconsiders original plan

    Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    premium_icon Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    Politics The NSW Government's food priorities seem backward