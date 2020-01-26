Council could seal financial windfall

RESPONSIBILITY for some of Council’s most problematic roads could be taken away, freeing up some much needed cash.

On Friday the NSW Government announced the establishment of an expert panel to identify up to 15,000km of council managed rural roads to be taken over by the state.

The panel is to be chaired by former NRMA president Wendy Machin and would consult with local councils over which roads should be transferred and how to prioritise them.

Clarence Valley Council manages one of the largest road networks in the state and the move was welcomed by general manager Ashley Lindsay.

He said the 103km Clarence Way and the 107km Armidale road would be high on their list of roads for the state to take responsibility for.

“Both Armidale Road and Clarence Way are significant freight corridors for our local economy, particularly for our beef and forestry,” he said.

“Clarence Way contains 23.1km of unsealed road.

“This would take us many years to upgrade to a sealed standard.”

The announcement by the Coalition marks the first step in making good on their 2019 election promise to reclaim the roads as part of a $1 billion package which also included fixing timber bridges and clearing the road maintenance backlog.

“This is about delivering on our election commitment to take the financial burden off local councils and ratepayers, and builds on the record investment we are making in roads in the bush,” Deputy Premier John Barilaro said.

“This project is even more important now, with the drought and bushfires heavily impacting regional councils.

Road maintenance is something they shouldn’t have to manage on their own.”

However, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the panel was not expected to deliver its report until July 2021 “at the earliest”.

“This is a monumental task,” he said.

“It’s critical we give the Panel sufficient time to talk to stakeholders and do a thorough review,” Mr Toole said.

The Panel is expected to meet this month and will prepare a discussion paper and consultation strategy for public release shortly afterwards.

The draft Terms of Reference will be distributed directly to councils for their consideration and feedback.