Council crackdown on free parking at Ballina Airport

Ballina Shire Council is cracking down on motorists dodging paid parking at the Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport.
Ballina Shire Council is cracking down on motorists dodging paid parking at the Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport. Marc Stapelberg
Claudia Jambor
by

NO stopping zones may be introduced near Ballina-Byron Gateway Airport to crackdown on motorists dodging paid parking at the facility.

To avoid the parking fees, many motorists opt to park about 100m from the airport's entrance on Southern Cross Drive near the Ballina Shire Council's depot and the access road to general aviation hangers.

The council's traffic committee will decide whether to roll out no stopping zones at its meeting on Wednesday.

It comes as airport staff have become "extremely concerned" about the safety of luggage laden passengers walking along the roadside to their cars.

One airport staffer told the council about a near-miss she witnessed between an oncoming car and passenger on Sunday, September 24.

"I saw a lady almost get hit by a car on the blind corner at the waste centre entrance on Sunday," the staffer said.

"She was wheeling two suitcases on the road (Southern Cross Dr), I was following a vehicle that had to swerve across the road to miss her."

The provision of 'No Stopping' zone yellow lines along both sides of Southern Cross Dr for about 60m either side of the council depot access is one of two options the committee will consider at the meeting.

It will also assess the recommendation to extend the 'No Stopping' zone yellow lines on Southern Cross Dr and the general aviation hanger access road.

Lismore Northern Star
