Council critic paper 'misleading': Lindsay

Ahsley Lindsay speaks to the crowd at the Maclean council chambers

CLAIMS by a prominent academic the amalgamation of Clarence Valley councils has hiked rates and pushed the new council into debt are misleading says Clarence Valley general manager Ashley Lindsay.

Mr Lindsay was responding to a paper by University of New England academic Prof Brian Dollery, which studied the performance of the Clarence Valley Council from its formation in 2004 to 2014 using figures from the Office of Local Government and IPART's Fit for the Future assessment.

"It's misleading,” Mr Lindsay said. "He's using numbers to suit his argument.”

Mr Lindsay said in 2006/07 Clarence Valley Council adopted a pricing path for the its Regional Water Supply project, centred on the construction of the $180million Shannon Creek Dam. The council's contribution was $90million.

"The council adopted a water pricing policy of charging 4% above the average increase in the cost of water at that time,” Mr Lindsay said.

"At that time the average increase in the price of water was 7%.”

He said council had inherited this project from Grafton City Council and North Coast Water which began planning for the project prior to amalgamation.

Mr Lindsay said there was no mention of these figures in Prof Dollery's report or the $80 million spend in sewerage infrastructure in the Clarence Valley in the same period.

"Council constructed a new sewerage plant at Clarenza, upgraded the plant at North Grafton, put in a new sewerage treatment plant and sewerage lines on Woodford Island and did the same at Iluka,” Mr Lindsay said.

"The beginning of the upgrade of the Yamba sewerage treatment plan might have occurred in this period as well.”

Mr Lindsay said these works, which provided the region with water security would be the foundation for economic development into the future.

"The next works we have scheduled in this area are an upgrade of the North Grafton plant in 2026/27,” he said.

Mr Lindsay, who was financial officer at Maclean Shire Council prior to amalgamation, also disputed Prof Dollery's claim amalgamation had not benefited ratepayers.

"Maclean Shire ratepayers would not have been able to fund the significant sewerage works at Woodford Island, Iluka or Yamba,” he said.

"The smaller councils around Grafton would have also struggled to look after their infrastructure like the road network.”