Council denies double-dipping

A CLARENCE Valley rural property owner has accused Clarence Valley Council of double-dipping with its septic system inspection fee.

When Mountain View resident Mark Whiting wanted to sell his property, he discovered he needed to pay the council a $428 fee to have the septic system on his property inspected and passed as compliant.

Mr Whiting objected to paying the fee as his rates notices included an annual $32.80 fee for five-yearly onsite septic management inspections.

"Every five years the council sends out an inspector to check out the system and give the land owner a compliance certificate," he said.

"In my case the inspection is overdue. I haven't been able to get the compliance certificate before I wanted to sell the house. When I went to the council to ask for the inspection fee, they wanted to charge me $428."

After a discussion of the matter with the council's general manager, Ashley Lindsay, Mr Whiting was still adamant the council was unfairly charging him for the service, but conceded the practice was common in neighbouring local government areas.

Mr Lindsay said Mr Whiting had misunderstood the fee structure.

"Under the council's current policy, if you want to sell your house, you need to seek a pre-sale inspection," he said. "The fee included in the rates notice is for ongoing management of septic systems.

"As I explained it to Mark, it was a bit like when you buy a house, the purchaser gets an inspection done.

"I said, you've got to put it back on the purchaser."

Mr Lindsay said this situation coincided with a review of the septic system which could eliminate the problem.

He said the review could follow what happened at the Tweed Heads Council.

"They have a system where there is just one inspection, not an ongoing system," he said.